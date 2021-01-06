Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FLOODWATCH: Some of the members of the SES Lismore City Unit who were on call in December, 2020, when a weather event caused minor flooding in and around the town. These volunteers ask that everyone be aware that a Floodwatch has been issued for the region. Photo: Alison Paterson
FLOODWATCH: Some of the members of the SES Lismore City Unit who were on call in December, 2020, when a weather event caused minor flooding in and around the town. These volunteers ask that everyone be aware that a Floodwatch has been issued for the region. Photo: Alison Paterson
News

SES: Flooding could be a ‘repeat of a couple of weeks ago’

Alison Paterson
6th Jan 2021 12:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The State Emergency Service Lismore City Unit is asking residents and visitors to be aware of a floodwatch notice issued by the Bureau of Meteorology earlier.

SES Lismore Unit Flood Intelligence Officer Ed Bennett said at this stage the BOM is only indicating that flooding is possible for the Richmond and Wilsons Rivers.

Mr Bennett said rainfall associated with a slow-moving low pressure trough through northeast NSW has the potential to cause minor flooding in the Richmond Wilsons catchment.

"If we get minor flooding it could a repeat of a couple of weeks ago," he said.

"A minor flood is 7.2m to 9.7m above the base of the river, which means in Lismore we could see the carpark near the rowing club and Symes Bridge flooded and perhaps a few low lying streets around Lismore.

"But what the Bureau has issued is a flood watch, not a prediction, they said enough rainfall might occur to produce a flood."

Mr Bennett stressed this is a flood watch and will depend on where and how much rain falls on the catchment.

"The BOM expects rain later today and tomorrow," he said.

"But at this stage there is no way of knowing how much will fall and where."

Lismore SES Unit Acting Commander, Sue Brown, said the flood watch is part of the ongoing rain and storm events predicted by BOM for the next few weeks.

"If the flooding remains minor as predicted we do not anticipate any significant issues although roads may be covered," she said.

"Remember if it's flooded forget it.

"Please do not drive, walk, cycle or play in floodwater not matter how shallow."

A Lismore City Council spokeswoman said they have a flood plan in place which can be activated should it become necessary.

"The SES is the lead agency with storm and floodwater emergencies," she said.

"Therefore, we ask everyone to please stay up to date and follow all advice from the SES."

Other local councils have also been contacted for comment.

 

Read more>> Severe weather warning and minor flood watch

floodwatch lismore ses northern rivers weather northern rivers weather news ses
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What the latest COVID testing of sewage has revealed

        Premium Content What the latest COVID testing of sewage has revealed

        Health Wastewater is being tested for fragments of the virus to keep an eye out for its presence within the community.

        No more health workers or police at Ballina Byron airport

        Premium Content No more health workers or police at Ballina Byron airport

        News The council has assured the community they are “going out of our way” to keep...

        Roads, parks and lanes got surprise $880K Christmas present

        Premium Content Roads, parks and lanes got surprise $880K Christmas present

        News Council discovered they had been allocated more funds than they thought.

        Pinnacle Estate not all it is cracked up to be

        Premium Content Pinnacle Estate not all it is cracked up to be

        News Residents have raised safety questions over stage two of the development.