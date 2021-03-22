Flood rescues, 33 calls for help in the past 24 hours

The SES has been busy helping residents during the rainfall event.

Out at all hours in wild weather, Northern Rivers State Emergency Service conducted 33 responses to calls for assistance including four flood rescues in the last 24 hours.

According to State Emergency Service Northern Rivers Inspector Dominic Walls, members have been very busy helping people whose homes have been struck by falling trees, leaking roofs, clearing roads and supplying sandbags.

>>> FLOOD WATCH: Minor flooding expected across Northern Rivers

But he said people who act without thinking and enter flood water tie up volunteers' time and energy which may be needed to help those in a dangerous situation.

"State Emergency Service volunteers have been out in the Northern Rivers zone at 33 jobs in past 24 hours," he said.

"They attended several successful flood rescues including at Bangalow, Eltham and Bilambil."

Inspector Walls said people who do the wrong thing and drive into flood water are acting selfishly as it ties up available resources on a job which could have been avoided.

"We have people with four wheel drives who are relying on past experience of driving through flood waters," he said.

"We want people to think beyond themselves and their local community and be responsible."

Inspector Walls said with resources stretched because of members being deployed to the mid-north coast, people needed to be careful and take responsibility for actions which could impact of local capability

On Sunday March 21, via social media, the SES Lismore Unit reported it had attended a flood rescue involving a vehicle.

"Our Specialised Flood Rescue team were activated this evening to a car that was reported stuck in flood water," the post said.

"This is a timely reminder to not drive, ride or walk in flood water.

"You cannot tell how deep it is, what is beneath the surface, or what the road condition is like. There is a lot of rain around, and may see some flash flooding occur- so please stay safe and drive to conditions."