SES delivers sandbags after heavy rain, flash flooding

THE Northern Rivers coastal residents may be a little bleary eyed today after a night of heavy rain and roaring winds.

Trees and branches littered several areas and roofs and blocked access, while State Emergency Services volunteers had received nine calls since Friday to remove them during the stormy conditions.

They also did three sandbag deliveries to properties in a bid to prevent flash flooding.

Up to 23mm of rain fell across the region overnight while howling winds up to 72km/h across the coast kept residents awake.

At Lismore, a healthy 23mm of rain fell while stations in Byron Bay and Kyogle also recorded rain in the double digits.

Over the past 24 hours until 9am this morning BoM recorded:

- Kyogle, 21mm

- Byron Bay, 12mm

- Ballina, 8.6mm

- Casino, 2.6mm.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist, Anita Titmarsh said there is a large high pressure system which is directing easterly winds on to coastal areas, bringing a lot of moisture with showers and some thunderstorms.

"A lot of the shower activity is quite localised and it's luck of the draw if you're underneath a shower,” Ms Titmarsh said.

"Most activity was confined to the coast but some lighter showers propagated further inland.

"Over next few days we will expect a similar pattern to continue as the easterly winds stay there and more localised heavy falls.”

Areas around the Northern Rivers towards the Queensland border received heavier falls and catchments more than 100mm in the past 24 hours.

But it's time to put out the rain catching buckets because it's predicted to ease towards the end of the week.

There is a very high chance of showers tomorrow with up to 35mm predicted in parts of the Northern Rivers, and Wednesday with up to 10mm before showers ease off from Thursday, bringing slight to medium chances of some rainfall under five millimetres.