SES ADVICE: Floods, bushfires 'should be a wake-up call'

It's never too soon to develop an emergency plan. Alistair Brightman

THE State Emergency Services is urging all Northern Rivers residents to get ready for the next severe weather event.

NSW SES Deputy Zone Commander for the Northern Rivers, Mark Somers, said people should develop their own personal or business emergency plans so they are "prepared and can better respond and recover from an event”.

"While our neighbours in northern Queensland are copping the full force of Mother Nature in Townsville and our southern states of Victoria and Tasmania are facing extreme heat and bushfires, it should be a wake-up call to us all in case our area is next,” he said.

"There is one important thing you can do now to get ready for a severe weather event and that is to sit down and develop an Emergency Plan for your own home and/or business.”

"An Emergency Plan helps people to know what to do, where to go, how to get there and who to contact if a disaster occurs.

"Having a pre-prepared and documented plan helps to reduce some of the stress in a time when it's hard to think clearly about what to do.

"It helps us to make better decisions.”

NSW SES community capability officer, Janet Pettit, said part of the plan should be to put together an emergency kit.

This kit should include items that you may need if you lose power or need to leave your home in a hurry. It should include:

Portable radio and torch with spare batteries

First aid kit

Candles and waterproof matches

Important papers and a copy of your emergency plan

Waterproof document holder for these documents and valuables.

"With the unpredictable nature of our recent weather, this Get Ready advice is vital. It is not if it will happen, but when,” she said.

For more FloodSafe and StormSafe information and a copy of a Home or Business Emergency Plan go to www.sesemergencyplan.com.au