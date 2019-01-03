Menu
STUNG: Ben Curly fills up at Shell on Brisbane Road. John McCutcheon
Servos ripping into holiday makers' hip pockets

Scott Sawyer
3rd Jan 2019 5:28 PM
HOLIDAY makers are having their hip pockets gouged out by coastal service stations charging up to 20 cents a litre more than the state average for fuel.

Fuel price app Motor Mouth showed the disparity on Thursday across the Coast, with differences of 20c a litre at service stations only a few kilometres apart.

Coles Express Mooloolaba and Kawana were stinging drivers 149.9 cents a litre, while BP Mooloolaba was not far behind at 147.9 cents a litre.

Only a few minutes away in Maroochydore motorists were finding relief with 7-Eleven on Aerodrome Rd charging just 120.9 cents a litre for unleaded, a price matched by nearby competitors Caltex Maroochydore.

The high prices were prominent heading south along the Nicklin Way and service stations around Caloundra ranged between 121.9 cents a litre to 141.9 cents a litre.

But heading a little way north of the Maroochy River or a few minutes inland paid dividends for drivers.

Puma Bli Bli dropped its price to 115.9 cents a litre, as did 7-Eleven Marcoola, while Puma Kunda Park (116.9) and United Bli Bli (117.5) were also low.

The northern beaches were value for money, with Puma Peregian (115.7) and United Coolum Beach (115.5) offering bang for buck.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said the current average across the Sunshine Coast was 129.9 cents a litre and the region was lagging behind the rest of the southeast when it came to making price reductions in the fuel cycle.

She said the major brands were often "not competitive" and relied on the convenience and people failing to shop around for a better price.

She said the current wholesale price of fuel was $1.13 a litre and the average fuel price in Brisbane was just 112.8 cents a litre, putting the Coast to more shame.

"It really does pay to shop around," Ms Ross said.

