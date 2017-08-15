Servo to reopen after flood and looting

PUMPED UP: Lismore BP owner is pleased to reopen following extensive flood damage repairs.

A LISMORE fuel station has opened its doors since $400,000 worth of damage from looters and the flood forced closure.

The BP on the corner of Conway and Dawson streets in Lismore was broken in to while the flood water was rising.

Owner Shahz Rana said the looters "destroyed all the cabinets and pinched all the smokes".

The Dawson St site also lost every piece of stock, equipment, and machinery.

Every pump needed fixing, as well as the line and tanks needing testing.

"While it was happening they also left the front door open - the water was quite high," Mr Rana said.

"We can't salvage anything. It was quite a costly procedure."

Mr Rana also owns the BP near Trinity Catholic College in Lismore and said between them he would have "easily lost up to $400,000".

While there's still a decent amount to do, the small business has done enough to start basic operations again.

"Now we've finally got enough to get it going again (but) we need local support," he said.

Keep your ears to the ground as in the next few days the BP might be running an opening special, with discounted fuel costs potentially running at cost price.

"Hopefully people will come up and see the new shop. By Wednesday we should have more stock and everything set up."