Servo lost every piece of stock and equipment in flood

UNITED Lismore is open for business again after March 31 flood completely inundated the service station.

United Petroleum operates the site in Ballina Road, Lismore that was destroyed and lost every piece of stock and equipment at the site.

United Petroleum's Marketing Manager, Andrew English, said the company was very proud to have risen to the challenge and play it's part in keeping the local community moving forward.

"We're are so proud of our staff who rolled up their sleeves and rebuilt in just a few short weeks," Mr English said.

"They have worked extremely hard to ensure our damaged site at Lismore was opened as quickly as possible to provide supply and ensure that locals and businesses can go about their daily activities as well as assisting the support personnel during the rebuild efforts.

"From basically an empty, destroyed shell our team rebuilt the site in a couple of weeks and its now open for business as usual.

"As you can see we're certainly playing our part and doing all we can to help people get people back on their feet."