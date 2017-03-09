Servo broken into, $500 worth of cigarettes stolen

POLICE are investigating after a service station was broken into in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Senior Constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command said that at about 12:55am three males broke into a service station on the Summerland Way at Kyogle.

The males have used a rock to smash the front door window and then kicked the window in, snr cnst Henderson said.

They proceeded to steal about $500 worth of cigarettes.

Police have CCTV footage of the three offenders which is currently being disseminated to local police, snr cnst Henderson said.

If you know who was involved in this offence please contact Kyogle Police immediately on 6632 1444 or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

All calls to police and Crimestoppers are confidential.