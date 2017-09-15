Serving up staff for hospitality employers

AN INNOVATIVE new hospitality industry training program in the Northern Rivers is expected to go a long way towards helping local employers find suitable staff as they gear up for the busiest time of the year.

ETC's General Manager Training and Business Karen Busby said the new ServeIT program was designed to help aspiring hospitality workers gain skills fast to meet employer's urgent need for staff.

"We hear all the time that hospitality employers are crying out for good quality staff with the right skills and attitude,” Ms Busby said.

"Our new ServeIT hospitality industry program is all about matching our aspiring hospitality heroes with employers who are the best fit for one another.”

Hospitality is one of the largest employing industries in Australia with more than 95,000 jobs projected to grow in this sector over the next five years.

She said ETC offers a range of hospitality training programs but the new one was unique "because it's responding quickly to employers who need staff now and not when the peak Christmas and holiday period is over.”

Participants in the program undertake a week of theory to gain all the licensing requirements and basic customer skills and knowledge before spending an additional two weeks in this industry.

"We've had a great response so far from local employers and are inviting more employers to come on board as our industry partners,” Ms Busby said.

General Manager of Novotel Pacific Bay Resort Dene Zahner said what he liked about the program was that he could train staff the "Novotel” way.

"I really like that we get exposed to a group of people who are interested in working in our industry. We get to train them our way and at the end of the day pick out those who we feel are most suitable to meet our needs,” Mr Zahner said.

For more information about becoming a ServeIT industry partner visit www.etcltd.com.au or call 1800 007 400 and ask to speak to an ETC Training Manager in your region.