Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A SERVING priest is suing the Catholic Diocese of Lismore over allegations he was sexually abused as a child by another priest.
A SERVING priest is suing the Catholic Diocese of Lismore over allegations he was sexually abused as a child by another priest.
News

Serving priest takes Catholic Church to court

Sam McKeith
7th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SERVING priest suing the Catholic Diocese of Lismore over allegations he was sexually abused as a child by another priest has had the matter adjourned after telling the NSW Supreme Court he's engaged a new lawyer, a court has heard.

The Catholic priest, who cannot identified because of a court order, has launched the action against the Catholic Diocese of Lismore and Mercy Support Limited for damages, a breach of duty and personal injury after he was allegedly sexually abused in the 1960s at St Joseph's Convent School, according to previous media reports.

The case is reportedly the first Australian case of a serving Catholic priest seeking compensation for alleged child sexual abuse by a priest.

Community Newsletter SignUp

At a brief mention in the matter in Sydney today, the priest asked the NSW Supreme Court for more time in the matter after obtaining new legal representation from Ballina-based lawyer Ben Crawford "this week".

"I kindly request a further adjournment of one month please," the priest, known as SL, told the court via audiovisual link.

In the brief directions hearing, lawyers for the defendants told the court that the adjournment was a "fait accompli" despite the matter having been "stood over on several occasions".

Justice Peter Garling adjourned the matter to the NSW Supreme Court on September 4.

More Stories

catholic diocese northern rivers crime nsw supreme court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1000 fine for woman meant to be self-isolating in Nimbin

        Premium Content $1000 fine for woman meant to be self-isolating in Nimbin

        News THE woman told police she would be self-isolating in Nimbin when she crossed the Victorian border.

        • 7th Aug 2020 11:55 AM
        NAMED: Man charged over fatal crash fronts court

        Premium Content NAMED: Man charged over fatal crash fronts court

        News A Gold Coast man accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal Tweed car crash was...

        • 7th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
        Missing Victorian man last seen in Northern NSW

        Missing Victorian man last seen in Northern NSW

        News HAVE you seen Gregory Pristel? Police think he may be travelling around in his...

        • 7th Aug 2020 11:33 AM
        Government lashed over deaths in custody

        Premium Content Government lashed over deaths in custody

        News “IT seems that every generation needs to be told why Black Lives Matter. Here we...

        • 7th Aug 2020 12:00 PM