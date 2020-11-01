Serving 20,000 meals with love

PLACE OF HOPE: On Wednesday October 28, the Winsome Hotel served its 20,000th meal for 2020 and continues to be a beacon of light and hope for disadvantaged people on the Northern Rivers. Photo: David Swift

FOR decades its been known as Lismore's safe place to go for a meal, support and to access accommodation with dignity.

On Wednesday the The Lismore Soup Kitchen Inc, now more commonly called the Winsome Soup Kitchen announced, "we served our 20,000th lunch for this year, 2020."

President Meike Bell said the volunteers and community support had been and continued to be "incredible".

The Lismore Soup Kitchen has been operational on the Northern Rivers since 1990.

Supporting as best they can people with mental health problems, suffering drug and alcohol dependency or gambling addictions who are left homeless and those living in rough, isolated situations that are looking for social contact as well as the basic essentials of life.

Ms Bell said all this could not have been achieved without the "incredible support of the volunteers and the community" who have made this possible and continue to make possible the organisation being able to best support those who are in need of it most.

Ms Bell said although it would be grand to live in a world where there is no need for amazing places like The Winsome, "we are so pleased to have the support of our volunteers and contributors to make this 365 days a year service work so well - especially during COVID-19."

"We, and many of our community members are so grateful for your support in so many ways," Ms Bell said.