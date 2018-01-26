Servicing the world's communities

Dr Vahideh Hosseini & Quiteria Freitas are passionate about teaching and uplifting communities in East Timor.

Dr Vahideh Hosseini & Quiteria Freitas are passionate about teaching and uplifting communities in East Timor. Marc Stapelberg

DR VAHIDEH Hosseini worked as the Lismore Manager of the Red Cross for 18 years, but when she retired six years ago she yearned for another way to help people.

After friends suggested Timor Leste, she visited and saw immediately how she could help and is still active in the community.

Helping communities in East Timor: Dr Vahideh Hosseini & Quiteria Freitas are passionate about teaching and uplifting communities in East Timor.

Dr Hosseini has spent time with youth teaching English in the poorest university in East Timor and teaches East Timorese how to be English teachers.

"Timor is a haven for trainers because the people are really eager to learn - they are like a sponge.”

This time on her way back to Australia she bought a special guest.

Quiteria Freitas, 30, from East Timor is in Lismore for a time before attending a seminar in Sydney for Baha'i Children's Glass Coordinators, to learn skills she can share with youth in her country.

When Quiteria was of age she registered at a university in Dili for a fee of $5 a month - "a big sacrifice” for her family.

She met Dr Hosseini in 2012 who came to volunteer at the Unital University as a lecturer and eventually helped get the university accredited in 2014 so students like Quiteria's qualification was recognised throughout the country.

"Through this training I have leant how to not only transform my own life but also transform the life of the children in Timor Leste,” Quiteria said.

Quitiera said there is little "progress and opportunity” for children in her country, who only attended school for half a day.

Her training uses songs, storytelling, games, arts, prayer and study to teach the importance of virtues.

"In October I was blessed to become a children's class coordinator where I accompany 17 teachers who are making a difference in their neighbourhoods,” Quiteria said.

"The goal is to expand the classes there so more children have educational activities in the half of the day when they don't have class.

"I'm here to gain skills and talent for community building in Timor Leste.

"I want to get skills from other teachers so when I go back I can share what I have learnt in Australia in my country.”

Dr Hosseini said if people want to help the Timor Leste community they can get in touch with her at Vahideh995@gmail.com, and she will put them in touch with Unital University.