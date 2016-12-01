Services club to go big for solar

BYRON Bay Services Club is currently installing what looks set to be the largest solar installation in the shire.

Juno Energy is putting in place 312 High Output LG 3209 watt solar panels with Solar Edge Power Optimisation for a system that will have an our put of 99.84 KW supplying 40% of the clubs power needs, no mean feat considering the club is open seven nights per week, when the sun does not shine.

Club President Dr Kevin Tibbett said the installation would sett the club up well for the future and was happy to be working with a local company like Juno Energy.

"It will take some years to get a return on our money but above and beyond that we look at it as a way reducing the carbon footprint of our club.”

"As a community club it is important for us to reflect the values of our community and and if going green is the way forward for us then we should embrace it.”

Secretary Manager of the Club David Green said feedback from the members and customers had so far been very positive.

"I also think we have set ourselves up for a very successful long term investment,” he said.

Andy Turnbull from Juno Energy said it was an exciting to be part of the project.

"The club did done proper due diligence and set out to understand fully the components and the warranty support they were getting,” he said. "They took the time to think it through and are getting exactly the system they needed which is something everyone considering going solar should do.”