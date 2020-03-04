Menu
The large turnout at a community prayer vigil at the Christ Church Cathedral.
The large turnout at a community prayer vigil at the Christ Church Cathedral.
Service to mark one year since Christchurch tragedy

Bill North
3rd Mar 2020 4:52 PM | Updated: 4:52 PM
A SERVICE will be held at Christ Church Cathedral in Grafton on Sunday, March 15, to mark one year since the horrific shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Dean of Grafton, the Very Reverend Dr Gregory Jenks, said the service, which will begin at 9am, will be in two distinct parts.

"The first part will be an interfaith celebration with readings from the sacred texts of various faith communities from around the North Coast," Dr Jenks said.

"The second part will a celebration of the Eucharist (Holy Communion). We anticipate that many of our interfaith guests will continue to pray with us during that distinctively Christian ritual as we declare our solidarity as people of faith with all those touched by the violence last year.

"For those who need to make a discreet exit from the cathedral before the second part of the service, there will be an opportunity to do that during the offertory hymn."

Guest speaker will be NSW Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis.

Year 11 and 12 students from Clarence Valley Anglican School will assist with various parts of the liturgy.

