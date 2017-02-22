Service station robbed at knifepoint

NSW police at Coffs Harbour boat ramp. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Police are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a Tenterfield service station last weekend.

Just before 9pm on Sunday February 19, a man with his face covered entered the store on Rouse Street brandishing a knife.

He approached the two shop workers at the counter and demanded cash and cigarettes.

The two men complied with the demand and the man left the store.

A crime scene was established and police from New England Local Area Command are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tenterfield Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Information can be given anonymously.