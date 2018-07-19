Menu
The Caltex Service Station in Woodlark Street, Lismore, damaged by floods last year, has received consent to proceed with renovations.
Business

Service station in Lismore gets the go-ahead

19th Jul 2018 11:33 AM

THE renovation of the Caltex Service Station at 136 Woodlark Street in Lismore has been conditionally approved and a construction certificate has been sought.

The Development Application was lodged with Lismore City Council in march this year.

The service station was severely damaged in the March 1017 flood and has remained closed since.

The DA states the estimated cost of the renovation to be $1.6m.

A site inspection for the construction certificate is due to be completed by July 26.

