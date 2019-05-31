Service station armed robbery accused to face court

The Liberty service station on Centre St in Casino, which was the target of the robbery last March.

The Liberty service station on Centre St in Casino, which was the target of the robbery last March. Hamish Broome

A MAN accused of involvement in an armed robbery at Casino is expected to face a trial later this year.

Tyrall Eric Cowan, 32, is accused alongside Tyrone Timothy Williams, 23, Tyler Samuel Williams, 29 and Leonard Charles Baker, 46, of involvement in a service station robbery on March 25 last year.

The Williams men and Mr Baker are due to face a trial in June on various armed robbery and wounding allegations.

But Mr Cowan, who's charged with being the principal in the second degree to armed robbery with an offensive weapon causing wounding, and robbery in company, will face a separate trial.

Mr Cowan's matter went before Lismore District Court on Wednesday and Judge Wells scheduled his trial for a mention on September 5, ahead of a trial four days later.

Two hearing dates in June were vacated.

Mr Cowan remains on bail.