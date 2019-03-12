Service awards for our CRL reps

TOP TRIO: Brian Rix, Joe Kinnane and Roy Ferraro receive their service pins for their contribution to Country Rugby League.

TOP TRIO: Brian Rix, Joe Kinnane and Roy Ferraro receive their service pins for their contribution to Country Rugby League. Ursula Bentley@Captured Aus

NORTHERN Rivers officials Tony Durheim, Brian Rix and Garry Williams have received special service pins from Country Rugby League for outstanding service in the region.

Rix was the only one on hand to collect his pin at the NSW Country Rugby League Championships at Crozier Field, Lismore, on Saturday.

He was joined by Joe Kinnane (Group 2) and Roy Ferraro (Group 18 juniors) who also received service awards.

Rix has served the game of rugby league for over 40 years in various roles as a player, coach and administrator at club, region and state level.

His contributions to the game in the Northern Rivers include roles as Group 1 junior president and NRRRL president and vice-president.

Rix has also served as chairman of the East Coast region and is currently serving on the CRL board of directors for the second time.

Durheim has served the game in the Northern Rivers for 37-years in various roles as a player, coach and administrator.

A former player and coach of the Marist Brothers club, Durheim enjoyed a number of successful years with the club including several premierships and a Clayton Cup winning season in 1987.

Durheim has been a member of the Group 1 management committee since 2002 and also acted as a selector and coach for Group 1 representative teams.

He played 78 NRL games for the Gold Coast under their former guises as the Giants, Seagulls and Chargers.

Williams' contributions to the game in the Northern Rivers began as treasurer for the South Grafton Rebels in 1981, a position which he held for 12 seasons until 1992.

In 1995 he took on the position as Group One/NRRRL treasurer, which he held until 2018, and positions as Group One U18's selector and team manager, which he held until 2005.

He has also served in roles as NRRRL senior representative team manager and delegate, CRL U18's team manager and CRL delegate for Group One and NRRRL.

Kinnane is a familiar face on the Northern Rivers with his long association with the Grafton Ghosts who left the NRRRL in 2014.

He began his association with the Ghosts in 1972 where he has fulfilled various roles as a player, coach, manager and administrator over the past 47 years.