Firefighters, paramedics and police are on the scene of a serious two truck crash near Mareeba.
News

Serious truck crash closes highway

by Danaella Wivell
13th Sep 2018 7:59 AM

UPDATE: Police have confirmed the traffic crash on the Kennedy Highway is at Tichum Ck between Mareeba and Kuranda.

"Preliminary information suggests that two heavy vehicles have collided head-on," a Cairns Police spokesman said.

"As a result of the crash, the Kennedy Highway is closed in both directions until further notice."

EARLIER: Motorists are being urged to avoid travelling on the Kennedy Highway near Mareeba after a serious truck crash this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to the accidentinvolving two trucks near Davies at 7.30am.

He said there would be extended delays as firefighters and paramedics worked to remove the drivers from the wreckage.

He said drivers should avoid the Kennedy Highway this morning and take an alternate route.

editors picks kennedy highway mareeba tichum creek

