Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are on scene of the accident.
Emergency services are on scene of the accident. Jordan Gilliland
Breaking

Serious tractor accident in Bowen

Georgia Simpson
by
7th May 2019 4:07 PM

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a tractor accident at a private address in Bowen.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a person had fallen from a tractor at a property on Inverdon Rd, sustaining critical injuries in the incident.

One crew had been called to the scene at about 3.30pm

A Queensland Police spokesperson said police were en-route to the property, and that it was a 'very serious accident'.

Work place health and safety have been notified, the QPS spokesperson said. 

bowen bowen accident critical injuires queensland ambulance serivce tractor accident
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Hit and run victim's son accused of dangerous car chase

    premium_icon Hit and run victim's son accused of dangerous car chase

    Crime POLICE have chased a driver through several Northern Rivers villages after he refused to stop for a random breath test.

    INQUEST: Witness says muddy road "was almost like tar"

    premium_icon INQUEST: Witness says muddy road "was almost like tar"

    News Driver describes 'tar' like mud on Dulguigan Rd

    Critical incident 'only a matter of time' at hospital

    premium_icon Critical incident 'only a matter of time' at hospital

    Health Nurses attempt to close beds at hospital over staffing issues

    65 driver's licences suspended for positive drug tests

    premium_icon 65 driver's licences suspended for positive drug tests

    Crime Some 65 people lost their licences during a RDT