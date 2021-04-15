‘Serious risk' as yellow crazy ants found in Lismore CBD

A surviving population of yellow crazy ants is under surveillance and will be treated in Lismore following the positive identification of the invasive pest.

NSW Department of Primary Industries’ Invasive Species Director, Scott Charlton, said baiting will begin in the CBD this weekend (April 17 and 18) and continue in any affected areas to control infestations.

“We are working with the North Coast Local Land Services and Lismore City Council to notify residents and businesses of the process in areas where baiting is planned,” he said.

“We are prepared to deal with surviving yellow crazy ant populations and have developed an effective process to quickly respond to ant reports following the initial control and surveillance program conducted between May 2018 and December 2019.

“Once the report of a suspected yellow crazy ant was received from a member of the public, investigations began, and the control plan was put into action.

“Following the report and identification of yellow crazy ant in the central business district, a detector dog found ants nearby and infested sites were treated.

“Ants have been collected for DNA testing to help trace the source of the ants and dog surveillance will continue, to determine if any ants remain after baiting.

“The good news is that our notification system works, and the community is continuing to work with government to successfully rid our environment of a serious introduced pest.”

Yellow crazy ant is listed as prohibited matter under the NSW Biosecurity Act 2015, as it is an environmental pest which poses a serious risk to the economy, environment and community.

Biosecurity is a shared responsibility, and the community can play a vital role in helping rid NSW of yellow crazy ant by reporting signs of suspect ants.

Reports of any suspected exotic ants can be made on the NSW DPI website, or by calling the biosecurity hotline, 1800 680 244.