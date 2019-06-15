Menu
Police tape, crime scene, police generic
UPDATE: Police confirm one person dead in morning crash

Adam Hourigan
by
15th Jun 2019 9:33 AM | Updated: 1:28 PM
UPDATE 1:23pm: Police has confirmed that a woman has died after her car went down an embankment near Nymboida.

Details are still to be confirmed with the woman still to be identified.

One lane of Armidale Road was closed for approximately five hours, however the road has still be reopened.

Due to poor communication, a full report has not been received from investigating officers.

More details are expected to come from Police media later in the afternoon.

EARLIER:

A PERSON is believed to be seriously injured after an incident with three cars on Armidale Road near Nymboida.

Details are still sparse, but a police spokesperson said police, ambulance and SES were called to the Nymboida area at around 8.30, where an incident took place in the area of Armidale Road near Coleman's Road.

There was an incident with three cars involved with one of the cars running off the road and down an embankment.

Police said at last status that emergency crews were working on a person in the car that had gone down the embankment who had serious injuries.

The southbound lane of Armidale Road has been closed.

More details as they come to hand.

