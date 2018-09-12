Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly woman walking her dog struck by car in Laidley

Tara Miko
by
11th Sep 2018 3:45 PM | Updated: 4:13 PM

UPDATE: AN ELDERLY woman will be airlifted to Brisbane after she was struck by a large vehicle in Laidley while walking her dog.

The woman, aged in her 70s, suffered head, leg and arm injuries in the incident just after 3pm.

The woman had reportedly been walking her dog when a witness heard a vehicle screech and a collision.

The woman was entrapped under the vehicle, believed to be a motorhome, for a time while Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and paramedics treated her at the scene.

She was expected to be taken to Laidley Hospital to meet with a rescue helicopter and airlifted to Brisbane.

She was reported to be in a stable condition.

INITIAL, 3.45PM A PERSON trapped under a vehicle in Laidley will be airlifted to hospital.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported a patient was being taken to Laidley Hospital to meet a waiting rescue helicopter after the incident on Rosewood-Laidley Rd at Laidley about 3.05pm.

The person was entrapped under a vehicle involved in the single-vehicle crash.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the incident occurred near the intersection of Frome St.

laidley queensland ambulance queensland fire and emergency services traffic crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Festering' issue of Lismore Lake Pool: Council's new plan

    premium_icon 'Festering' issue of Lismore Lake Pool: Council's new plan

    Council News "It's time for councillors to take control... it's time we did something and give it a six-month deadline”.

    • 12th Sep 2018 6:30 AM
    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    premium_icon Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    Environment As bees drop like flies, beekeepers warn people to stay vigilant

    300 fires in two months, now brace for fire season

    premium_icon 300 fires in two months, now brace for fire season

    Environment Southern Australia Seasonal Bushfire Outlook 2018 released

    How to buy part of this company for just $100

    premium_icon How to buy part of this company for just $100

    Business Get involved in expansion of innovative Northern Rivers business

    Local Partners