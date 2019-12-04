Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene of the crash on the Bruce Highway north of Mackay.
The scene of the crash on the Bruce Highway north of Mackay.
Breaking

Serious crash shuts Bruce Hwy north of Mackay

Zizi Averill
4th Dec 2019 3:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A UTE has been destroyed and a caravan left in pieces off the Bruce Highway after a serious crash at the Mt Pelion turn-off.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said multiple crews were responding to a "pretty serious crash" at Mt Pelion.

He said the collision between the car and caravan had closed the Bruce Highway in both directions.

"Serious concerns are held for one person," the spokesman said.

He was not able to confirm how many other people were involved in the crash, but a witness said it appeared a young family was possibly involved.

He described the ute as crushed, and said debris was "strewn across the ground".

"It's completely destroyed the caravan," he said.

The crash was reported at 2.15pm.

bruce highway bruce highway crash mt pelion mt pelion crash queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH & ACT: Fire activity increases at Myall Creek blaze

        WATCH & ACT: Fire activity increases at Myall Creek blaze

        News THE Rural Fire Service says people should "be prepared to activate your bush fire survival plan".

        • 4th Dec 2019 4:00 PM
        MOST WANTED: Eight people police need to speak with urgently

        premium_icon MOST WANTED: Eight people police need to speak with urgently

        News POLICE are looking to speak with eight people they believe can assist them with...

        Medical documents pending in teacher stabbing case

        premium_icon Medical documents pending in teacher stabbing case

        News A woman charged with stabbing a school teacher, fracturing his arm, is yet to enter...

        TRANSFORMED: Asian restaurant opens in new location

        premium_icon TRANSFORMED: Asian restaurant opens in new location

        News A popular Asian fusion restaurant has relocated to a Lismore CBD building.