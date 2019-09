ROAD CLOSED: Marom Creek Rd in Marom Creek is closed in both directions. Police are telling drivers to avoid the area.

ROAD CLOSED: Marom Creek Rd in Marom Creek is closed in both directions. Police are telling drivers to avoid the area. Richmond Police District

A SERIOUS accident involving a car and motorcycle, 5kms west of Wardell road, Marom Creek has halted traffic in both directions on Marom Creek Rd.

Richmond Police District are asking drivers to avoid this area.

"The road is closed in both directions and will be for hours," Richmond District Police posted on their Facebook page.

For information about when the road opens please download the Live Traffic app.