Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Serious concerns held for missing mother and daughter

Matt Deans
by
10th Jan 2020 10:30 PM | Updated: 11th Jan 2020 8:25 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman and her daughter reported missing from near Coffs Harbour.

Cherylee Miller, 43, and Storme Townsend, 5, were last seen leaving a home in Toormina on Thursday about 5pm.

Cherylee Miller, 43.
Cherylee Miller, 43.

They were reported missing after they failed to return, and their family could not get in contact with them, police said.

Ms Miller is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 150-160cm tall, of a thin build, and with brown hair and blue eyes.

Her daughter is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 115cm to 120cm tall, and with light brown hair and blue eyes.

The pair was last seen driving in a red 1992 Volkswagen van.

Police and their family hold serious concerns for their welfare.

Storme Townsend, 5.
Storme Townsend, 5.

More Stories

Show More
coffs harbour daughter editors picks family missing mother police toormina
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prescription drugs involved in multi-vehicle highway crash

        premium_icon Prescription drugs involved in multi-vehicle highway crash

        Crime A MAN has faced court for driving under the influence of a cocktail of medications.

        ‘We’ve been drinking shit’: Council's shock water mistake

        premium_icon ‘We’ve been drinking shit’: Council's shock water mistake

        Council News Elderly couple’s home was connected to recycled wastewater.

        Rainfall on the horizon BoM says up to 50mm forecast

        premium_icon Rainfall on the horizon BoM says up to 50mm forecast

        News A WETTER than average week is likely, according to the weather bureau.

        Valuable gown found in Ballina charity bin

        premium_icon Valuable gown found in Ballina charity bin

        News A VALUABLE vintage gown was found among donated items.