Police and family hold concerns for Joel's safety.
News

Serious concerns for missing man

Cathy Moore
by
31st Jul 2019 10:04 AM

POLICE hold serious concerns for a 22-year-old man missing from Kippa-Ring for 11 days.

Joel Trimble was meant to be catching a train from Kippa-Ring to Caboolture on July 20 but never arrived at his intended destination.

Police renewed their appeal for the public's help to find Mr Trimble after initially putting a call out for help on July 25.

Officers and family hold serious concerns for his safety due to Mr Trimble having a medical condition that requires medication.

The young man is described as caucasian, around 170cm tall, slim build, blue eyes and brown hair.

Joel Trimble
He was last seen wearing a grey hooded jumper and track pants (pictured).

Police urge anyone with information to come forward.

Contact Policelink on 131 444.

