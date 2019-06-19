Serious charge could be withdrawn in syringe attack case

A woman remains in custody over an alleged violent incident during which a wardsman was stabbed with a syringe at Lismore Base Hospital.

THE most serious charge against a woman accused of attacking hospital staff with a syringe may be withdrawn.

Amber Michelle Daldy-Rowe, 39, appeared before Lismore Local Court by video link on Tuesday.

Ms Daldy-Rowe remains charged with affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of common assault and resisting police.

The DPP prosecutor handed up to the court a charge certificate which was dated June 14.

Her solicitor, Philip Crick, told the court her most serious allegation, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, was expected to be withdrawn.

But the allegation still formally remains on her file.

The court heard the DPP was electing to press the other allegations against her.

Ms Daldy-Rowe, who has entered no formal pleas, has been in custody since her arrest after the alleged November 10, 2018 incident.

Police will allege she entered Lismore Base Hospital's emergency department and, after receiving some treatment, was asked to leave but became aggressive.

She allegedly took an uncapped syringe from her handbag and wielded it at staff, including a wardsman.

During previous appearances, the court heard that wardsman was subject to a lengthy screening process to rule out communicable diseases.

The court heard a case conference had been scheduled for a date in July.

Magistrate David Heilpern adjourned the matter to August 14.