Lucky escape after car crashes, catches on fire

AN ambulance has been turned back after being called to an incident on the Bruxner Hwey between Drake and Tabulam. File Photo.

UPDATE, 3.40pm: SEVERAL people had a lucky escape then their car caught fire on the Bruxner Hwy this afternoon.

Richmond Police District Bill McKenna said no-one was injured or trapped.

"The motor vehicle flipped on its roof and caught on fire," he said.

"There were no persons there when police arrived and police are investigating."

In a separate incident another car flipped on its roof on the Pacific Hwy near Ewingsdale just before 3pm, Insp McKenna said.

Insp McKenna said the vehicle believed to have contained a wife and husband and two small children.

"They were very lucky not to be injured," he said.

"Please take extra care out there on the roads."

Original story: EMERGENCY services at the scene of a car crash on the Bruxner Highway between Drake and Tabulam.

The incident occurred around 2.15pm.

An ambulance was called to the incident but later turned back.

Details of any injuries are not known at this time.

A Rural Fire Service spokesman said a crew was currently on scene assisting police.

"One tanker crew from Drake Fire Brigade are at the scene assisting police and offering fire protection," he said.

"It is understood there was a fire in the vehicle which was extinguished before the fire brigade arrived."

According to Live Traffic NSW, the car crash happened on the highway near Bruxner Road.

Traffic is being affected in both directions on the highway.

Anyone travelling in the area is asked to slow down and exercise caution.

More to come.