'Serious athletes' gear up for town's first triathlon

Queensland's Luke Harvey is expected to be among the competitors at the Ballina triathlon. Valerie Horton

COMPETITORS will gather from as far afield as New Zealand for the Ballina triathlon.

NX Sports will hold their inaugural Ballina event on Sunday.

Event organiser Michael Crawley said despite wet conditions and even hail this morning, things were in good shape for the event.

He said while numbers were "average”, there was a strong contingent of high-level and long-distance athletes.

"The strength of the field is very, very good,” Mr Crawley said.

"We've got some serious athletes who are competing for the ITU (World Series) in a couple of weeks on the Gold Coast.

"Numbers in the elite athletes are very strong.”

He said the cooler temperatures may have deterred some, including first-timers, from taking part.

But Mr Crawley hopes to see Ballina become a regular event for them and said the "whole area of Ballina” was well-suited to triathlons.

"It's a tough course on the cycle,” he said.

He thanked the community for being accepting of the event and Ballina Shire Council and police for being "fantastic” in the lead-up.

He said roads between Shaws Bay Rd and Shelley Beach and Angels Beach Dr would be affected from about 6.30am.

He said residents will be able to travel through this area, with escorts available throughout the Angels Beach Dr area.