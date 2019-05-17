Menu
A man has been charged with assault in Tweed.
Crime

Man in critical condition after fight on North Coast

Rick Koenig
by
16th May 2019 5:00 PM

A MAN remains in hospital after a serious assault in Tweed Heads West on Wednesday.

Police said about 6pm, a group of people were at a property on Kennedy Drive in Tweed Heads West.

An altercation occurred between two men, aged 54 and 47, where the younger man allegedly assaulted the older man several times.

Emergency services were called to the scene a short time later.

The 54-year-old was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The 47-year-old was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station before being transferred to Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment to injuries sustained, where he remained on Thursday afternoon.

He has been charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A court date is yet to be determined.

Officers from Tweed Byron Police District have established Strike Force Ypres to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

assault crime hospital police tweed
Tweed Daily News

