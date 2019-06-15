Serious assault accused dumps lawyer at eleventh hour

Henry William Flanagan's case was to be finalised in Mackay Magistrates Court on Friday with eight charges listed for sentence but he said he wanted a different solicitor.

A MAN facing a raft of charges including serious assault of a person over 60 and going armed to cause fear has dropped his lawyer at the eleventh hour.

Henry William Flanagan, who was represented by Legal Aid, said he wanted to hire a private solicitor for his case.

The case was to be finalised in Mackay Magistrates Court on Friday with eight charges listed for sentence.

Mr Flanagan is accused of two counts of serious assault of a person over 60 and one count each of possessing dangerous drugs, riding an unregistered and uninsured motorbike without a licence or helmet on September 22 last year at Mackay Harbour.

He is also accused of going armed to cause fear at Sarina on November 30 last year.

"I'd like to get some more advice, in my opinion I don't think I've had enough and me and my missus were talking and she don't (sic) think I've had (enough)," Mr Flanagan said.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer said Mr Flanagan has had since February 4 to do that and questioned why it was left until now.

The court heard prosecution had initially elected indicted for the two serious assault charges, but later amended to be dealt with in the lower court.

When Mr Dwyer asked Mr Flanagan who he planned to see for legal advice he was not able to answer.

"I'm going to apply for a private lawyer," Mr Flanagan said.

"I'll pay for (it) myself. I'll have to find out where the private lawyers are... and then get into that straight away."

Mr Dwyer asked how Mr Flanagan planned to pay for a new lawyer considering he was approved for a Legal Aid grant.

Legal Aid Queensland solicitor Danny Yarrow, who was given leave to step down as Mr Flanagan's lawyer, said he would make the application for the grant of aid to be transferred to the new solicitor.

"The grounds upon which it's transferred are that Mr Flanagan just doesn't accept my advice," Mr Yarrow said.

Mr Flanangan told the court there were solicitors where "you can pay off".

"I'll have to get some names," he said.

Mr Dwyer gave him until Monday to tell the court who is new lawyer would be.