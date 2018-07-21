Series launch puts North Coast teen in the spotlight

Cast and crew members of Deadlock on stage at the Forum at Splendour in the Grass on Friday.

Cast and crew members of Deadlock on stage at the Forum at Splendour in the Grass on Friday. Liana Turner

IT'S a story born out of tragedy, but a new series launched at Splendour in the Grass has offered a rare opportunity for young actors.

Brunswick Heads boy Paddy Swain was among the show's cast who helped to launch Deadlock at the festival yesterday.

His father, Andrew Swain, said the series offered a refreshing glance into the potential of Aussie drama, but also a common anxiety for the parents of young people on regional roads.

The show is loosely based around a Broken Head crash in 2006, in which four teens from Goonellabah lost their lives after their car collided with a tree.

While Deadlock is not a re-enactment of the event, it speaks to common dangers facing young motorists.

"It's been really good,” he said.

"I think (Splendour) is a very appropriate place to launch it

"(Paddy) was absolutely over the moon to get a part like that, particularly because the show's based in the Northern Rivers.

"He said he had a real connection to the finished product.”

Mr Swain said Paddy had not shown an inclination toward until now.

"We just saw an ad at school that said they needed a 15-year-old surfy-type kid and we said Paddy, that's you,” Mr Swain said.

"He went to the audition and suddenly he was just doing it.”

He said they were impressed with the high quality of the five-part series, which was developed by film-maker Deb Cox and screened in full at Splendour in the Grass.

"You just might expect Aussie dramas to be a bit cheesy ... but it was pretty slick,” Mr Swain said.

"I found the whole program was really sophisticated and nothing like I was expecting.”

Paddy's mum, Anna, said the show was an "incredible” opportunity for her son.

Brisbane residents Simon and Olympia said they would encourage their children to watch the series.

"It does sound very interesting,” Simon said.

The locally-shot series is now available to view on ABC's iview.