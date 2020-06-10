Iconic police TV series is abruptly cancelled amid protests

US TV series Cops, which follows police on the frontline, has been abruptly cancelled after 32 seasons.

Paramount Network, the channel currently behind the show, announced the news in a statement.

"Cops' is not on the Paramount Network and we don't have any current or future plans for it to return," a Paramount Network spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Fox News.

Cops first aired in 1989.

The news comes after the series was immediately pulled from the air in response to the protests raging around the world in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

Locally,Cops airs on Foxtel at midnight on Sundays. It is currently airing season 29.

The reality program follows on-duty police officers and first aired back in March, 1989, but given the current climate the show has been subject to fierce scrutiny as it can sometimes show aggressive behaviour by police officers on the job.

The show's 33rd season premiere was scheduled to premiere overseas next week.

It comes as popular sketch comedy showsLittle Britain and Come Fly With Me were removed from several streaming services overseas after controversy over the use of blackface characters.

The shows, both starring Matt Lucas and David Walliams, are no longer available to watch on Netflix, BBC iPlayer and BritBox amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

Locally in Australia, Little Britain is still available on Stan.

BBC and BritBox both confirmed the TV shows have been taken down, telling viewers: "Times have changed."

