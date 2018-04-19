Major snubs in English Premier League Team of the Year

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City celebrates a goal with Kevin De Bruyne. Picture: Getty Images

PLAYMAKER Kevin De Bruyne and his Manchester City teammates make up almost half of the Professional Footballers' Association's Premier League team of the year.

Right-back Kyle Walker, centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, midfielder David Silva and striker Sergio Aguero were also named in the XI.

Astoundingly, its Aguero's first selection in the side despite a string of prolific seasons since arriving in England.

The striker edged Liverpool star Roberto Firmino and Leroy Sane to get the nod.

Tottenham was the only other team to have more than one representative, boasting three players in defender Jan Vertonghen, midfielder Christian Eriksen and striker Harry Kane.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, celebrates scoring his side's first goal with Roberto Firmino

Manchester United's only inclusion was goalkeeper David de Gea, and left-back Marcos Alonso was the sole player from dethroned champions Chelsea.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, with 30 league goals this season, was also included.

The six nominees for the men's PFA players' player of the year award are De Bruyne, Silva, De Gea, Kane, Salah and Manchester City's Sane.

The PFA Awards ceremony will be held in London on Sunday. PFA members from the 92 Premier League and Football League clubs get a vote.

OTHER TEAMS OF THE YEAR

Championship: John Ruddy (Wolves) - Ryan Fredericks (Fulham), Sol Bamba (Cardiff), Willy Boly (Wolves), Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) - James Maddison (Norwich), Rúben Neves (Wolves), Tom Cairney (Fulham) - Bobby Reid (Bristol City), Leon Clarke (Sheffield Utd), Matej Vydra (Derby).

League One: Dean Henderson (Shrewsbury) - Nathan Byrne (Wigan), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn), Dan Burn (Wigan), Amari'i Bell (Blackburn) - Bradley Dack (Blackburn), Erhun Oztumer (Walsall), Nick Powell (Wigan) - Danny Graham (Blackburn), Jack Marriott (Peterborough), Will Grigg (Wigan).

League Two: Marek Stech (Luton) - Jack Grimmer (Coventry), Alan Sheehan (Luton), Mark Hughes (Accrington), Dan Potts (Luton) - Jorge Grant (Notts County, loan from Nottingham Forest), Luke Berry (Luton), Sean McConville (Accrington) - Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe), Billy Kee (Accrington), Danny Hylton (Luton).