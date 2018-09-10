Williams hit in hip pocket after meltdown

Serena Williams lashes out at Carlos Ramos during the final of the US Open. Picture: Danielle Parhizkaran/USA Today Sports

Serena Williams lashes out at Carlos Ramos during the final of the US Open. Picture: Danielle Parhizkaran/USA Today Sports

SERENA Williams has been fined $US17,000 ($A24,000) by the US Tennis Association in the wake her outburst during a controversial US Open final loss to Japan's Naomi Osaka.

The American star was fined for coaching, racquet abuse and for verbal abuse when she accused umpire Carlos Ramos of being "a thief" during the stormy final.

Williams was incensed at the coaching violation, although coach Patrick Mouratoglou, sitting in her box, admitted that he was coaching when he moved his hands.

That violation carried a $4000 fine, while a second violation for racquet abuse - after she smashed her racquet after dropping her serve in the fifth game of the second set - cost her $US3000 ($A4000).

The second violation also cost her a point in the match, sparking her renewed verbal attack on Ramos, a code violation which carried a $US10,000 ($A14,000) fine.

Her third code violation of the match also cost her a game, putting Osaka on the brink of what would be a 6-2, 6-4 victory that made her the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam title.

Billie Jean King says there's a double standard in tennis when it comes to rules applied to women compared to men.

Serena Williams was penalised a game for calling the chair umpire a thief during an extended argument as the U.S. Open women's final.

Williams clashed with chair umpire Carlos Ramos, demanding an apology after he initially issued a warning for a code violation in the second set's second game for receiving coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches.

King tweeted, "when a woman is emotional, she's 'hysterical' and she's penalised for it." King wrote that if a male player had a similar outburst, he'd be called "outspoken" and have no repercussions.

King also tweeted that coaching should be allowed in tennis.

