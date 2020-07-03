Serena Williams and her daughter playing tennis melt hearts

The tennis world has lost its mind over images of Serena Williams and her daughter out on the court in head-to-toe matching gear.

Watch out tennis world, Serena Williams' daughter is coming for her mum's crown.

In a series of images uploaded to her personal Instagram account, Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. are shown teaming up for a game of doubles.

The duo are kitted out in matching outfits from head to toe with purple Nike bodysuits, Wilson racquets and Nike shoes.

Williams uploaded the images along with a video of the pair high-fiving, asking her followers to caption the pictures.

But all the comments quickly turned to fans and followers losing it over just how adorable the images were of the two.

"I just love her and you too much! If this gets any cuter I will NOT LIVE!" sister Venus commented.

"This is everything!!! The current #GOAT with the future #GOAT," photographer John Russo wrote.

Got the stance downpat.

The comments flooded in with users simply unable to keep their emotions in check over the photos of the mother-daughter duo.

Set to turn three in a few months time, Alexis Olympia has the greatest teacher in her corner with her mum having won 23 Grand Slam singles titles - only one behind Margaret Court on the all-time list.

She currently holds the record for the most Grand Slam titles among active players with a total of 39 across singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

Serena's first Grand Slam singles victory came at the US Open, a matter of weeks before she turned 18, when she defeated number one seed Martina Hingis in straight sets 6-3, 7-6.

Serena getting her started early pic.twitter.com/RDVNN6AlWQ — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) July 2, 2020

With 15 years left under the guidance of who many considered to be the most dominant tennis player of all-time, Alexis could well emulate her mother's out of this world feats and take the tennis world by storm.

