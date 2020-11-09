SEQ’s best boutique hotels for a staycation

Gold Coast holidays: Best boutique hotels for a SEQ staycation

Gold Coast holidays: Best boutique hotels for a SEQ staycation

STRETCHING from the Sunshine Coast to cruisy Cabarita, these sweet staycays offer all the perks of a big hotel but they're packed with personality.

LOEA BOUTIQUE HOTEL

Maroochydore

Make a splash in the magnesium pool at Loea Boutique Hotel.

Loea Boutique Hotel owners Andrew and Lucy Pink have given a Sunshine Coast motel a new lease of life as a boutique bolthole.

Opposite the Maroochy River, the freshly renovated retreat is inspired by "warm, breezy beach days" with a soft white colour palette, locally sourced rattan furniture, brass fixtures and luxury bed linen.

A vintage food truck moonlights as the reception at Loea Boutique Hotel.

Loea's double, twin and family rooms are complemented by a luxe magnesium pool and shared alfresco lounge.

Guests are greeted with a vintage food truck that doubles as the reception, serving up locally sourced food supplied by Gather by Bonnie, coffee and a range of refreshments.

Jump on one of the classic white cruiser bikes to explore the Maroochy River and Cotton Tree.

THE PINK HOTEL

Coolangatta

The Pink Hotel in Coolangatta.

With the best burgers in town available room service, it pays to sleepover at The Pink Hotel.

Along with special deliveries from Eddie's Grub House, guests at the candy-hued southern Gold Coast landmark enjoy access to Santeria Rooftop Bar and The Janitor's Closet, a hidden speak-easy piano bar.

The hotel's 17 completely refurbished rooms boast mid-century styling, kingsize Koala mattresses and clean Scandinavian bathrooms.

Borrow one of the hotel's pink beach cruisers or take your pick from the vinyl library in reception.

HALCYON HOUSE

Cabarita Beach

Pool perks at the luxurious Halcyon House. Picture: Destination NSW

There are a few hints to its former life as a surfer motel, but behind the breezeblock facade of Halcyon House it's five-star all the way.

Signature Anna Spiro interiors feature fabric-upholstered walls, hand-picked antique treasures and original art collected from around the world.

Hit the waves on one of the hotel's McTavish Surfboards, savour award-winning dining downstairs at Paper Daisy or book in for an onsite spa session.

chantay.logan@news.com.au

Originally published as SEQ's best boutique hotels for a staycation