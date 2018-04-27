Menu
HEAVY METAL: American musician Derrick Leon Green is the singer of Brazilian heavy metal band Sepultura.
Whats On

Sepultura covers Japanese sci-fi series song

Javier Encalada
by
27th Apr 2018 10:00 AM

ULTRASEVEN No Uta is the bonus track of the Deluxe version of trash metal Brazilian Sepultura's latest album, Machine Messiah (2017).

The song will surprise science fiction fans as it is a cover of the main theme of Japanese TV series Ultra Seven, also known as Ultraman.

Lead vocalist Derrick Green confirmed the bonus track is part of the new album and may make it to the set list of the iconic 1980s metal band's show in Byron Bay next month.

This is the theme song of the 1980s series in Japanese

 

And this is Sepultura's version (also in Japanese):

Speaking from Florianopolis City in Brazil, he explained the reason for recording the cover.

"It was very popular in Brazil in the 1980s, because there is a huge Japanese population in Sao Paulo," Green said.

"The funny thing is that I had to sing it in Japanese, which for me is crazy; it's the first time that we are doing that."

"It was really a lot of fun and something challenging to do."

Green said recording the cover was an idea of guitarist Andreas Kisser and bassist Paulo Jr.

"It was an idea of Andreas and Paulo, primarily, for me as well, but I think it was much stronger for them."

Sepultura (Portuguese for 'grave') is a Brazilian heavy metal band formed in 1984 by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera. The band was a major force in the thrash metal and groove metal genres during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Green became the lead singer after Max Calavera left in 1997.

Lismore Northern Star

