Sepultura brings heavy metal to Byron Bay

ARMED with their latest album Machine Messiah (2017), iconic heavy metal band Sepultura is coming to the Northern Rivers.

Formed in 1984 by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, the band was a major force in the thrash metal and groove metal genres during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Sepultura has had several changes in its lineup since its formation, with Max and Igor Cavalera departing in 1996 and 2006, respectively.

Sepultura's current lineup consists of vocalist Derrick Green, guitarist Andreas Kisser, bassist Paulo Jr. and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

Sepultura has released fourteen studio albums to date.

Their most successful records are Beneath the Remains (1989), Arise (1991), Chaos A.D. (1993) and Roots (1996).

Sepultura has sold more than three million units in the United States and almost 20 million worldwide.

Joining Sepultura in their visit to the Northern Rivers is trash metal band Death Angel.

Death Angel is an American thrash metal band from Daly City, California, initially active from 1982 to 1991 and again since 2001.

Death Angel has released eight studio albums, with the latest album, The Evil Divide, released in 2016.

The band's current line up is formed by Rob Cavestany, vocalist Mark Osegueda, Ted Aguilar, Damien Sisson and Will Carroll.