Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SLOW DOWN: Several vehicle crashes including separate car and motorcycle accidents kept paramedic and other emergency services crews busy.
SLOW DOWN: Several vehicle crashes including separate car and motorcycle accidents kept paramedic and other emergency services crews busy. Daily Telegraph
News

Separate crashes keep police and paramedics busy

Alison Paterson
by
2nd Jun 2019 2:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEVERAL vehicle crashes have kept emergency services busy across the Northern Rivers on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 1.30pm a single car crashed over at bank at Bangalow Rd, Talofa, which is located south-west of Byron Bay and east of Bangalow.

Rural Fire Service Far North Coast Superintendent David Cook said he two crews attended the incident.

"One crew was from Fire & Rescue on a pumper from Byron Bay and we also had a tanker crew from Suffolk Park attending,” he said.

"There were no injuries and the pumper crew were called off, but we are on scene to do clean-up.”

Supt Cook said police are also on scene.

Meanwhile, ambulance crews attended a single motorbike crash at Urbenville in the early afternoon.

An Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said the man was being treated at the scene of the single vehicle incident.

"He is being treated for a leg fracture,” she said.

"He will be taken by road ambulance to hospital but which hospital is not confirmed yet.”

Earlier a car flipped on its roof during a police pursuit at Wollongbar around 11.45am.

ambulance car crash motorcycle crash mva police rfs vehicle crash
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Bruxner Hwy crash, car flipped

    premium_icon Bruxner Hwy crash, car flipped

    News A CAR has rolled and flipped onto its roof and traffic is banked up on the Bruxner Hwy at Ballina.

    New restaurant to tempt us

    premium_icon New restaurant to tempt us

    News New restaurant to rise in former bakery

    Highway changes you need to know about

    premium_icon Highway changes you need to know about

    News Roadwork continues on the Pacific Highway upgrade

    How to get locals tickets for writers festival

    premium_icon How to get locals tickets for writers festival

    Whats On Discounted tickets will be available when the line up is unveiled