Separate crashes keep police and paramedics busy

SLOW DOWN: Several vehicle crashes including separate car and motorcycle accidents kept paramedic and other emergency services crews busy. Daily Telegraph

SEVERAL vehicle crashes have kept emergency services busy across the Northern Rivers on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 1.30pm a single car crashed over at bank at Bangalow Rd, Talofa, which is located south-west of Byron Bay and east of Bangalow.

Rural Fire Service Far North Coast Superintendent David Cook said he two crews attended the incident.

"One crew was from Fire & Rescue on a pumper from Byron Bay and we also had a tanker crew from Suffolk Park attending,” he said.

"There were no injuries and the pumper crew were called off, but we are on scene to do clean-up.”

Supt Cook said police are also on scene.

Meanwhile, ambulance crews attended a single motorbike crash at Urbenville in the early afternoon.

An Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said the man was being treated at the scene of the single vehicle incident.

"He is being treated for a leg fracture,” she said.

"He will be taken by road ambulance to hospital but which hospital is not confirmed yet.”

Earlier a car flipped on its roof during a police pursuit at Wollongbar around 11.45am.