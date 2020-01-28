Sentence date for ‘heavily pregnant’ accused drug trafficker

A "HEAVILY pregnant" young Edmonton woman and her partner are due to be sentenced next month for their part in an alleged major drug trafficking syndicate operating in Cairns.

Hanna Glatthor, 25, and Ethan Hill, 28, are accused of being part of a group of seven people selling various illicit substances around Cairns between October 2016 and October 2018.

Accused Cairns drug traffickers Hanna Glatthor and Ethan Hill

The syndicate was allegedly headed by Mr Hill's younger brother Ryan Hill, 26, who is due to go on trial next week alongside co-accused Matt Hilton, 32.

The Cairns Supreme Court heard this morning Ms Glatthor and Ethan Hill's matters would both be sentences with the defence barrister Martin Longhurst asking for them to be held before the Hill and Hilton trial finished.

Cairns drug trafficking accused Matt Hilton and Ryan Hill go on trial next week.

He said Ms Glatthor's sentence would not take long to complete as she was "on the periphery" of the alleged drug dealing and he wanted it to go to court as soon as possible.

"She is unrelated to the greater alleged syndicate," he said.

Hanna Glatthor

"One, she's heavily pregnant and two, we're hoping to get that finalised before the (trials of the) greater players of the syndicate (are finished)."

Mr Longhurst said Ethan Hill's sentence could take "considerably longer".

Ethan Hill is due to be sentenced next month.

Justice Jim Henry said he would like to deal with the pair together and set it down for February 13, which is during the Hill and Hilton trial which has been set down to run for three weeks.

"I'm happy to get it dealt with before these fellows see their day of judgment," he said.