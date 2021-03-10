Sentence date set for Casino ice supplier in exclusive rehab

Stacey Lee Hogan was arrested in 2019 after a seven month investigation into a drug syndicate in the Casino and Lismore area.

A Casino woman guilty of drug and weapons offences has had her sentencing date set for June.

Stacey Lee Hogan, 36, was arrested in August 2019 after police spent seven months investigating the supply of ice and firearms in Casino, Lismore, Tabulam, Drake and Irvington.

Last year, she pleaded guilty to supplying a commercial quantity of methylamphetamine on an ongoing basis and possessing and supplying unregistered pistols.

Her matter was briefly mentioned in Coffs Harbour District Court on Monday, where material was presented to the court ahead of her sentencing.

Hogan has been attending the exclusive Kathleen York House after-care program, as part of her strict bail.

When her case was before the court in December, Hogan reportedly had been getting "positive" results from her time in rehabilitation.

Other related drug offences will be considered when she is sentenced on June 1 in Lismore District Court.