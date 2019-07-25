SENSELESS ACT: New Mazda SUV ruined in moments

BRAZEN THEFT: A white Mazda CX5 touring wagon was stolen from Wide Bay Mazda on Tuesday night.

A THIEF has ruined the plans for the owner of a new Mazda CX5 after stealing it from a Maryborough dealership on Tuesday night.

The car was due to be handed over Wednesday but was instead used to ram through the glass doors of Wide Bay Motor Group.

Once outside, the offender rammed a bollard, puncturing the radiator and smashing the front of the car.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Harbison said the car was last seen about 9pm driving down Kent St towards Hervey Bay.

He said there were no confirmed sightings, but he held hope it would be found quickly.

"It's very brazen and very random, I doubt they were targeting this vehicle," Snr Sgt Harbison said.

"You wouldn't damage it to that extent if you were actually trying to steal the vehicle to keep it.

"We know it had coolant system problems, there was fluid leaking from it, so we're hoping to find it today."

The car was unregistered but inside were Queensland plates 054ZAO the offender may be using.

Snr Sgt Harbison encouraged anyone with dashcam footage of Maryborough CBD on Tuesday night to contact police.

Wide Bay Motor Group was contacted for comment.