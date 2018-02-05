Menu
Seniors week tickets to gala concerts up for grabs

Free tickets for the Premier's Gala concerts during Seniors Week are available.
FREE tickets for local seniors to attend one of four of the NSW Premier's Seniors Week Gala concerts to be held in Sydney during April are up for grabs, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has announced.

This year the concerts will be held at the International Convention Centre at Darling Harbour and staged over two days - Thursday, April 5 and Friday, April 6 with concerts at 11.15am and 2.45pm each day.

Mr Gulaptis said the tickets would be given out on a first come, first served basis to seniors in the Clarence electorate who contacted his office on 6643 1244.

However, he said residents would have to be quick, as he needed to advise the names of ticket holders to the organisers in Sydney by February 16 in order to secure the tickets.

Mr Gulaptis said the NSW Government would not be providing free transport to the Sydney concert, but pensioners would be entitled to concessions if travelling by rail.

He said the gala concerts were one of numerous events being held at Darling Harbour to mark Seniors Week in April, as part of the community's recognition of the valuable ongoing contribution of older residents to society.

