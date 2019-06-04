Seniors housing expansion goes to court

A development application for the expansion of Palm Lakes Resort at Ballina is subject to Land and Environment Court proceedings.

PLANS for a $37.8 million expansion to a senior's housing village will go before a Land and Environment Court hearing next month.

The proposed construction of 156 new dwellings, recreational facilities, car parking and other works at Ballina's Palm Lake Resort, is detailed in a development application that's currently before the Ballina Shire Council and the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel.

But the DA is subject to a deemed refusal appeal before the Land and Environment Court.

The application was originally lodged in June last year and it's understood the JRPP had been awaiting an assessment report from the council.

In a statement, a council spokeswoman said the deemed refusal process meant the court would now determine the application, rather than the JRPP.

The DA had been subject to a recent public exhibition process, which ended last week.

"The development application was publicly exhibited during May 2019 as the proponent amended the development proposal,” the spokeswoman said.

"Council exhibited the amended application to enable interested persons to make submissions in relation to the altered proposal for the consideration of the court.”

A hearing will begin on site at the North Creek Rd property from 9.30am on July 15 and will continue later that day at Ballina Court House.

It will then return to Sydney for the remainder of the hearing, an estimated five days from July 16.