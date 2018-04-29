‘There’s no BS with Andrew Bogut’

SENIOR Sydney Kings players have hailed Andrew Bogut's historic signing as the final piece in the club's cultural puzzle.

The Kings have worked hard to create a successful team environment in the past two seasons following years of underachievement.

This process has proven to be difficult due to a combination of poor results and failed marquee signings.

But star Kings Kevin Lisch and Brad Newley believe Bogut is the man to help Sydney take the next step, on-and-off the floor.

Lisch and Newley have both witnessed the ex-NBA big man's profound influence on the Boomers' successful culture, especially in the honesty stakes.

"Andrew is a straight shooter, there is no BS," Lisch told The Sunday Telegraph.

"I got to experience that first hand at the Rio Olympics.

"The thing people don't realise about Andrew are the intangibles he brings off the court as a leader, which are his biggest assets.

"Yes, he can put up numbers, but what he can do for culture and bringing everyone together is really important.

"He tells you when you are doing good and when you're not doing good.

"He is also a person that adds a lot of toughness to a team, where he will stand up for you as a player.

"You know he always has your back, which is great to see that one of your leaders is one of the ones right up the front with you."

Lisch says Sydney will benefit greatly from Bogut's expectation for excellence.

Whether on the floor, at training or during the game, the championship-winning NBA centre demands nothing but the best from his teammates.

"But you want people to hold you accountable, because a team that holds people accountable is a team that is going to get better," Lisch reasoned.

"A team that doesn't do that will struggle.

"I think Andrew is going to add a lot of leadership."

Newley is also pumped about reuniting with Bogut, who he first played alongside coming through the junior Australian ranks.

"It is definitely a bit surreal looking up and seeing Andrew here at the club.

"It's ironic that we started our careers together as juniors and now we are back playing together at the latter stages of our careers.

"I've always looked up to Andrew. We are only a couple of months apart, but when I came into the program at the AIS he was older and I looked at his work rate and tried to emulate it as best I could."

Like Lisch, Newley also knows the positive influence Bogut can have on the Kings' culture.

"Andrew is like the perfect piece," he said.

"We have been working our way over the last two years trying to get somewhere.

"Now we are in our third year and someone like Andrew will really lift the culture.

"Guys will see his work rate and the whole program will get better."

There is no questioning Bogut's arrival will make Sydney a superior side, but it also places significant pressure on the franchise to perform.

The Kings have already been installed as favourites to win the NBL title, while boss Larry Kestelman has hailed their new-look line-up the best in the competition's 40-year history.

It's a bold statement that has prompted many in the basketball community to suggest it is champion or bust for the Sydney Kings next season.

This will place coach Andrew Gaze, who is off-contract next year and in desperate need of results to prolong his promising career with the clipboard.

SYDNEY KINGS CURRENT ROSTER

Andrew Bogut

Daniel Kickert

Brad Newley

Kevin Lisch

Jerome Randle

Todd Blanchfield

Dane Pineau

Tom Wilson