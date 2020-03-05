Senior firey accused of sexual touching faces Casino court

Gregory Michael Davis, 51, from Wayville, has been charged with four counts of sexually touching another person without consent and one count of inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse.

DNA evidence is being finalised in a case against a senior South Australian firefighter charged with sexually touching a woman while on deployment in northern NSW, a court has heard.

Gregory Michael Davis, 51, from Wayville, has previously indicated he intended to plead not guilty to the allegations against him, which includes four counts of sexually touching another person without consent and one count of inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse.

Police will allege the five offences were committed against a 26-year-old woman in Casino on the night of December 8.

Mr Davis, who is South Australia's Metropolitan Fire Service southern region commander, was on deployment to assist with the NSW bushfires at that time.

Mr Davis appeared without legal representation Casino Local Court on Thursday but indicated his lawyer was in South Australia.

The police prosecutor told the court the brief was not compliant, and she was seeking a four-week adjournment for "DNA evidence" to be finalised.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden adjourned the matter for the brief of evidence to finalised.

"It's to be hoped by that time it'll be moved to the next stage," Ms Crittenden said.

Outside of court, Mr Davis confirmed he still intended to defend all charges against him when the matter returns to Casino Local Court on April 9.