Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A senior constable from Sydney is to face court after he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
A senior constable from Sydney is to face court after he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Crime

Senior constable charged with domestic violence assault

7th Jan 2020 1:51 PM

A senior police constable charged with a domestic violence assault is due to face a Sydney court next week.

The 39-year-old was arrested on Monday night at a Bella Vista home in Sydney's northwest. He was off-duty at the time.

He's been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and is due to appear at Parramatta Local Court next Tuesday.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

crime domestic violence police officer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man remains in custody over NYE assault on teens

        premium_icon Man remains in custody over NYE assault on teens

        Crime He’s alleged to have sexually assaulted two girls at a party near Casino on December 31.

        • 7th Jan 2020 1:30 PM
        Man allegedly fires shotgun, intimidates neighbours

        premium_icon Man allegedly fires shotgun, intimidates neighbours

        News A 60-year-old has been charged after allegedly firing a shotgun and intimidating...

        Taxi driver attacked with knife at Casino

        premium_icon Taxi driver attacked with knife at Casino

        Crime She said the driver received stitches and was released from hospital

        Middle order 'solid' after rusty start in Lismore carnival

        premium_icon Middle order 'solid' after rusty start in Lismore carnival

        Sport The Under-12s cricket carnival is under way in Lismore