Senior citizens strut their stuff in fashion parade

RESDIENTS at Uniting Care Goonellabah delighted a large crowd when they joyfully strolled down the catwalk at an in-house fashion parade on Friday.

The five models reported some nerves in the four weeks leading up to the show, but they turned to excitement once they donned their outfits from Lismore store Noni B.

Appreciative murmurs could be heard among the crowd as the ladies strutted their stuff wearing outfits from the autumn collection - from comfortable and classy day wear to glamourous sparkly evening wear.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"I'm keeping this one” to "this is my next wedding outfit” - the collection was a hit with the ladies, and the men who were present clapped appreciatively too.

Manager of Noni B Lismore store in Lismore Square, Caterina Toomey said they had the parade as they have quite a few customers from the Uniting Caroona Village.

"We wanted to give something back by way of entertainment today,” Ms Toomey said.

"The ladies enjoyed every minute of being models.”

The fashions showed were from the autumn and winter range from Noni B and Liz Jordan ranges.

Caroona Op Shop volunteer and Uniting resident Lora Rodda said she had been excited from day one.

"I had butterflies before we started and I thought 'oh they're not going to come' but look at (the people), they are everywhere,” she said.

"We wanted the people from here to come and see what's its like to get older, and not to be able to buy things but to see that they are still there and if you want them, you can obtain them.

"Old age can be very sad but we try to look after one another and we have an awful lot of fun here.”

From morning teas, bus trips, bowls days to craft days, Uniting Care Goonellabah are a busy bunch.

"You can't fit it all in in a week,” Lora said.